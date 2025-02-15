Menu Explore
Timothee Chalamet’s ‘dropout’ look next to gf Kylie Jenner’s elegance leaves fans cringing; ‘giving Justin and Hailey’

ByAadrika Sominder
Feb 15, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may be Hollywood’s hottest couple, but fans are not excited about their style contrasts; read 

Timothée Chalamet continues to make bold fashion choices, but not everyone is a fan of how they contrast with girlfriend Kylie Jenner's polished aesthetic. The latest instance of their style clash came during the 2025 Berlin Film Festival, where Chalamet, showed up for a special screening of his Bob Dylan bio-pic A Complete Unknown. The actor who is 29, stepped out in a pastel pink monochromatic look from Chrome Hearts, featuring a ribbed tank top, a hoodie, baggy denim pants with matching underwear peeking through, and Timberland boots. As he arrived at the screening, Chalamet made a dramatic show of shedding his hoodie, standing in the freezing cold in just his tank top. Fans went wild, adding another eccentric moment to his unconventional Oscar campaign. Unlike his fellow nominees who have navigated the traditional Q&A circuits, Chalamet has taken a different approach, embracing a more natural press tour along with his widly discussed idiosyncrasitc outfits.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

Fan eyes were also on Kylie, 27, who had traveled to Berlin with him and was seated by his side during the screening. While Jenner embodied sophistication in a sleek, elegant look, Chalamet’s laid-back, grungy aesthetic had fans making unflattering comparisons. “She looks like his mother 😂,” one user commented. Another joked, “Dude looks like a 10th grader sitting with his mom at student of the year assembly 🤣.” Others questioned his sartorial decisions: “I don't understand the style choices for his Oscar campaign. The hair, the teenager mustache, the outfits. He used to be so stylish—look at both Dune press tours. What happened?” Another quipped, “Awww how sweet to see a middle-aged mother and her living-at-home son.” Some fans even drew parallels to another celebrity couple notorious for their mismatched fashion sense: Justin and Hailey Bieber. “It’s giving Justin and Hailey 🤣,” one person wrote, referencing how Bieber often looks disheveled next to his impeccably dressed wife.

This isn’t the first time Chalamet and Jenner’s fashion choices have clashed. At the Arlington Artist of the Year Award, Jenner stunned in a sultry black bodycon dress with a scoop neckline and a backless design, her hair in voluminous waves. Meanwhile, Chalamet opted for a highlighter-green floral button-down layered over a neon T-shirt, distressed jeans, a black leather jacket, white Bape sneakers, and a silver chain necklace.

While the stark contrast in their styles might just be a momentary press tour phenomenon, the internet seems far from excited about it. Whether deliberate or not, the mismatched aesthetic is drawing more laughs than admiration, leaving many wondering if Chalamet’s unique fashion phase is here to stay.

