Ibrahim Ali Khan is left in tears after Khushi Kapoor refuses to hang out post Nadaaniyan shoot; watch

2025 is going to be an exciting year for Bollywood, with many fresh faces being introduced in the industry. One of the most exciting names on the list is Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The star kid will be making his acting debut with Karan Johar’s much anticipated Nadaaniyan, opposite Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. So far, after the release of 2 songs, fans are loving their chemistry. But what made headlines yesterday were Ibrahim’s acting chops as he gave us a glimpse of his emotional range through Nadaaniyan’s break up anthem Galatfehmi. Well, today he gave the song a quirky twist. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor

We are talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s latest reel on Instagram, where the two gave their break up song a hilarious twist. The clip begins with an anxious-looking Ibrahim asking Khushi if they are meeting tomorrow. He is so excited that he’s jumping up and down in anticipation. Meanwhile, Khushi is least interested as she turns away from the mirror, flipping her hair, to face Ibrahim and tell him, “No, shoot is over.” Before strutting out of the room, looking stylish as ever, Khushi stuck out her tongue at Ibrahim to tease him. Ibrahim was left abandoned and couldn’t stop his tears.

Yesterday, Ibrahim’s expressions stole the show. Well, today the internet can’t stop laughing at his fake crying. In the comment section below, one social media user pointed out, “That cry was so cute 😍❤️,” whereas a fan agreed and wrote, “i really loveee your cry acting iggy 😂💖.” Another gushed over Ibrahim’s resemblance to daddy Saif by stating, “He is so saif coded...😂and I am loving it,” while a netizen referred to Khushi and Ibrahim’s rumoured partners Vedang Raina and Palak Tiwari and wrote, “vedang and palak probably punching air rn.” Janhvi, on the other hand, showered love by stating, “So cuteeeee.”

Well, with off-screen chemistry so good, we can only imagine how awesome Khushi and Ibrahim will look as an onscreen couple in Nadaaniyan.