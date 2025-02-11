Ibrahim Ali Khan to play rich girl Khushi Kapoor’s pretend-boyfriend in Nadaaniyan? Here’s what we know

When Karan Johar announced Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, fans were obviously excited. But what left us even more intrigued was how his first co-star Khushi Kapoor welcomed him to the land of cinema— with a mirror selfie where she held on tight to Iggy Potter! This was followed by a poster of their film Nadaaniyan, where they looked like college kids as they sat on a football field, and the first song titled Ishq Mein. Ibrahim and Khushi’s chemistry was beyond adorable and they really looked like they were in love. But are their characters in love in the film? Well, not in the beginning. Let us explain! Ibrahim and Khushi in Nadaaniyan

While scrolling through Netflix, the streaming giant where Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic film will release, we came across the synopsis of Nadaaniyan. According to the same, Khushi aka Pia will be seen as a ‘loveable rich girl’ whose friends turn against her due to a misunderstanding. That’s when she decides to hire Ibrahim aka ‘career-focused’ new student Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend. Well, that does sound quite interesting. But we’ll have to wait for the film to release in order to confirm if this is indeed the plot of Nadaaniyan.

Nadaaniyan is all set to release on Netflix

While Ibrahim is busy gearing up for his Bollywood debut’s release, Khushi is currently soaring high on the love that she received for her first theatrical release Loveyapa. Also starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, the rom com follows the story of the much in love couple Baani and Gucci aka Gaurav, who want to get married. But their love story hits a speed bump on its way to happily ever after when Baani’s father gives them a challenge that is Gen-Z’s biggest nightmare — they have to exchange their phones for 24 hours. Khushi’s acting chops and expressions have managed to win the hearts of several fans.

Well, we wish Khushi and Ibrahim all the best as we eagerly wait for Nadaaniyan.