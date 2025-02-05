Khushi Kapoor reveals how she gained weight because of Janhvi Kapoor during lockdown: ‘I am the guinea pig’

Following in her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in Bollywood with The Archies in 2023. The beloved star kid is now gearing up for her second film Loveyapa, which marks her first release on the silver screen. Apart from news and updates about her films, another thing about Khushi that fascinates her fans is her sweet bond with Janhvi. As we already know, Janhvi has a huge say in Khushi’s wardrobe for movie promotions. But in a recent interview, Khushi revealed how she’s also her sister’s guinea pig in the kitchen. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

In a chat with The Indian Express ahead of her film’s release, Khushi Kapoor revealed how she gained weight during the COVID-19 lockdown because of her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi was quoted saying, “My sister is a huge foodie and she has been feeding me since I was young. I am like the guinea pig in the house. During Covid, I gained so much weight because she would just go in the kitchen mix all the ingredients, and put it in my mouth. She loves food and also feeding people, so she comes up with some interesting combinations.”

Janhvi sounds like the typical older sister and her bond with Khushi is absolutely adorable! They are also each other’s cheerleaders who always make sure to hype one another. For instance, Janhvi is as excited as Khushi’s fans for the latter’s rom com Loveyapa to release on February 7. Also starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, the film has been directed by Advait Chandan. After Loveyapa, Khushi will be seen in Karan Johar’s recently announced film Nadaaniyan alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan. She clearly has a lot on her plate at the moment and we wish her only the best as she gets ready to show audiences what she’s got!