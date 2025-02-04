Loveyapa First Review: Karan Johar lauds Khushi Kapoor-Junaid Khan, calls 2025’s 1st love story ‘hugely entertaining’

Last night many celebrities of Bollywood gathered together under one roof for a special screening of Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, the much-awaited rom com marks Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor’s first film to release in theatres, after they made their acting debut on OTT platforms. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on February 7. Well, ahead of the big release, filmmaker Karan Johar has now shared the first review of Loveyapa, which is the first love story and success story of the year according to him. Karan Johar reviews Loveyapa

KJo took to his official social media handle to share what he thought of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s rom com. The filmmaker wrote, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story… #loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision … its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!! You will fall in love with all the characters ( terrific ensemble ) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor.”

Karan went on to add, “I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace , relentless energy , humour , emotion and solid story telling to the fore!!! Congratulations to Madhu Mantena , Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while! @fuhsephantom @srishtibehlarya @madmantena.” Well, KJo’s review of Loveyapa has definitely raised our expectations from the romantic comedy.

Loveyapa is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Love Today (2022). According to the trailer, Khushi and Junaid aka Baani and Gucci want to get married. But their cute Gen-Z love story takes an unexpected turn when the bride’s father challenges them to swap their phones for 24 hours. The secrets spilled soon end up becoming hurdles in their way to a happily ever after. Are you excited to catch this crazy roller-coaster ride this Friday?