Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan remind fans of Saif-Shah Rukh as Rohit and Aman; netizens say ‘make Kal Ho Naa Ho 2’

This week has been quite exciting for Bollywood buffs with so many new projects being announced by Netflix. A major reason behind the joy of fans is the debut of two beloved star kids, who are following in the footsteps of their superstar fathers to enter the film industry— Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Aryan is making his debut as a writer and director with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Ibrahim is starting his journey as an actor opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Nadaaniyan. Fans want Ibrahim and Aryan in Saif and Shah Rukh's Kal Ho Naa Ho sequel

We got a glimpse of Aryan Khan, and his never-seen-before smile, in the title announcement video of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he directed his father Shah Rukh in the most hilarious way possible. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan left fans swooning as he romanced Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan’s first song Ishq Mein.

Well, after officially meeting the star kids, fans were reminded of SRK and Saif’s adorable characters Aman Mathur and Rohit Patel from the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Netizens are now convinced that Ibrahim and Aryan will be the perfect choice to make either a remake or a sequel of the iconic rom com drama.

Under an Instagram post where Ibrahim and Aryan’s photos from their debut projects were shared alongside Shah Rukh and Saif’s snap from Kal Ho Naa Ho, one netizen gushed, “Kal ho na ho Remake by their kids would be great,” whereas another social media user shared, “Oooooo they should make a kal ho na ho 2.” Another comment read, “Kal ho na ho ka part 2 Bana toh yeh dono ko chance dena chahiye,” whereas an internet user claimed, “I wouldn't mind seeing them fighting for @realpz coz she still looks so young and beautiful ❤️.” Other fans had more specific requests. One such comment read, “@karanjohar this is the duo you must launch,” while a fan referred to Raveena Tandon’s daughter and newcomer Rasha Thadani and suggested, “add Rasha make a new movie.”

Well, let’s see if fans are able to manifest Kal Ho Naa Ho 2 any time soon.