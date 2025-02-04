The Ba***ds of Bollywood: SRK is the king but Aryan Khan wins the show this time; fans say ‘saved his smile for debut’

Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan Khan is one star kid whose debut fans were eagerly waiting for. Unlike the superstar and his daughter Suhana Khan, Aryan had no dreams of becoming an actor. Instead, he wanted to be behind the camera as a writer and director. This decision only left audiences more eager to see what he’s got. Well, last night, we finally got a glimpse of Aryan’s debut web series, which has been titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the two minute long announcement and title reveal clip, Aryan directed his father who put all of his emotions on display for the camera, proving he’s the king of acting. However, this time, the prince stole the show. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The ‘title reveal’ video of the upcoming series begins with Shah Rukh Khan making a stylish entry that will surely leave you swooning. However, the director is not happy and cuts the shot again and again, requesting more emotion followed by less emotion, a faster take and a slower take. He even compares one take to ‘Bachchan sahab’. Being a director’s actor, SRK gives it all that he’s got! Until he’s had enough and yells, “Chup! Ek aur, ek aur, ek aur kiye jaa raha hai. Tere baap ka raj hai kya?” That’s when Aryan Khan finally appears from behind the camera, smiles in a way that fans have never seen before, and replies, “Haan.”

This video is absolutely hilarious and has managed to leave netizens quite impressed. Shah Rukh might be the King of Bollywood but this time Aryan is the one who left a lasting impact, with his never-seen-before smile. Gushing over the star kid, one social media user shared, “Aryan khan ne apni Awaj aur Smile Debut krne k liye bachha rkhi thi etne saalo se😂,” whereas another agreed, “Aryan saved the smile for his debut😂.” Another comment read, “The last time he smiled was in K3G! Lol.” Meanwhile, some compared Aryan to his sister Suhana Khan, who made her debut in 2023 with The Archies. One such netizen claimed, “Aryan always seemed to fair better than Suhana onscreen right from 'The Lion King' dub. The teaser again proves it. Wish he could have become an actor instead of her,” whereas another fan wrote, “Aryan's voice is very similar to srk. Plus I feel he is a better actor than his sister.”

Well, Aryan has no plans of becoming an actor any time soon. But we can’t wait to witness his filmmaking skills when The Ba***ds of Bollywood arrives on Netflix.