When Salman Khan shot Shah Rukh Khan during Karan Arjun filming; Rakesh Roshan remembers, says ‘they were kids’

Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 film Karan Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most iconic masterpieces of Bollywood. After release, not only did the fantasy actioner shake the box office but also emerged as an ‘all-time blockbuster’. A major reason behind this was the epic casting— Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of the biggest superstars of our country, came together onscreen for the first time. It was a delight for fans to see them unite on the silver screen, fighting the ghosts of their past. Interestingly, the vibe off camera was very different. In fact, there was a time when Salman fired a gun at his onscreen brother SRK on set! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as Karan and Arjun

Salman did shoot Shah Rukh, but not with a real gun. It was a blank gun borrowed from the action director of the film. Salman pranked everyone on set by getting into a staged scuffle with his co-star and friend SRK. Sharing the story in an interview last year, Salman had revealed that Shah Rukh did a somersault and fell to the ground after he was ‘shot’ while director Rakesh’s hands began trembling. Well, in a recent chat with Galatta India, Rakesh remembered this incident on set. The filmmaker recalled, “They (Shah Rukh and Salman) first argued with each other, they enacted the whole thing and we all were sitting.”

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Arjun

Rakesh shared, “I remember I said aise mat kia karo yaar. Yeh koi mazak hai? (Don’t do this. Is this a joke?) This is a very serious thing. Someone might get a shock and die on the set. But they were kids at that time.” Meanwhile, Salman had claimed that this off-camera performance by Shah Rukh was even better than his portrayal of Arjun in their film.

Well, Karan Arjun is returning to theatres on November 22 after thirty long years. How excited are you to see Salman and Shah Rukh together again?