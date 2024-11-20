Aryan Khan announces directorial debut, Suhana-Shah Rukh shower love; Kangana lauds him for not taking ‘easy road’

If there’s one thing that excites fans even more than news about their favourite celebrities, it’s news about the children of these beloved celebs. Especially the debuts of star kids! Yes, the nepotism debate has been never-ending in our Indian film industry. But audiences always look forward to seeing new faces. Which is why, for the longest time, movie-buffs have been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut in Bollywood. Unlike his superstar father and sister Suhana Khan, Aryan wanted to be a filmmaker, not an actor. Well, much to the delight of fans, King Khan’s son is finally ready to enter the world of films. Aryan Khan receives love ahead of his directorial debut

Last night, Aryan announced his debut with a ‘one of a kind Bollywood series’ created and directed by him. This project is being produced by his mother Gauri Khan. Sharing the news, the makers wrote: “Witness Bollywood like never before… on Netflix! 🔥Presenting Aryan Khan’s directorial debut in an all-new series, coming soon!” Soon after this series was announced, fans and friends showered love on the star kid. Shah Rukh celebrated the news with a special note which read: “Here's to untamed story telling. controlled chaos. gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people @___aryan___ and remember, There's No business like Show business!!”

Suhana, on the other hand, gushed, “Lots of laughs, drama, action and a little bit of trouble - just like it always is with you😋@___aryan___ I cannot wait! So proud 🥹🫶🏻.” But one of the most unexpected and delightful posts came by actor Kangana Ranaut. Bollywood’s Queen has always been vocal about her opposition to nepotism. But she is proud of Aryan today for taking the road less traveled. Lauding the star kid, Kangana wrote: “It is great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make up, loose weight, doll up and think they are actors.”

Kangana further shared, “We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. and those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads. We need more prople behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker.” Isn’t that sweet? It truly is wholesome to see the whole industry come together to encourage the blossoming dream of a young filmmaker.

Well, we wish Aryan all the best as we eagerly await his web series!