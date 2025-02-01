Nadaaniyan: Khushi Kapoor unveils Ibrahim Ali Khan as her mystery man; poster reminds fans of Saif’s Salaam Namaste

One day ago, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor took the internet by storm when she posted a romantic mirror selfie with a mystery man. Some guessed that this was the star kid’s way of making her rumoured relationship with Vedang Raina Insta-official. Meanwhile, others were convinced that this post was a hint at Khushi’s next film with Saif Ali Khan’s son and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was recently welcomed into Bollywood by filmmaker Karan Johar. Much to our delight, Khushi herself answered the question today by unveiling the poster of her and Ibrahim’s first film together, titled Nadaaniyan. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be seen together in Nadaaniyan

In the earlier post, Ibrahim Ali Khan was dressed in a hoodie with his back to the mirror as he hugged Khushi Kapoor. In the first poster of their film shared today, which is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the two are sitting together with a backdrop of what looks like a football field. Khushi is leaning on Ibrahim as they sit on the grass, serving a face card which leaves you wanting more. While Ibrahim looks casual and cool in a sweatshirt and shorts, Khushi is chic as ever in a strapless top paired with denim joggers. Judging by the first look, this fresh pair seems quite promising!

There are a few netizens who wish Ibrahim was making his debut with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. One such fan wrote, “Noooo why her he should be launch with rasha but I am excited for Ibrahim❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another claimed, “I would have liked him with Rasha kushi was with junaid now ebrahim a bit cringe for me.” However, a majority of movie-buffs are looking forward to Khushi and Ibrahim’s fresh jodi! For instance, one fan gushed, “Omg omg I've been manifesting this pair 😍😍😍,” whereas another comment read, “Omg can't wait 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍uff dhamaka uffffffffffff @netflix_in @iakpataudi @khushikapoor 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, thanks to Ibrahim’s resemblance to his star father Saif, many fans were reminded of the latter's 2005 rom com Salaam Namaste after looking at this poster. A social media user pointed out, “After seeing this post i am getting vibes of “salam namaste”😍😍😍,” whereas another called it, “Salam namaste 2.0.” Well, we can’t wait to witness the magic when Ibrahim’s debut film with Khushi arrives on streaming giant Netflix. How excited are you for this cute jodi?