Khushi Kapoor gives Boney Kapoor a break, recruits Janhvi, Shikhar & Veer Pahariya’s dogs to promote Loveyapa; watch

After making her acting debut with The Archies (2023), which released on OTT, Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is now gearing up to shine on the silver screen. Khushi and Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will be seen in Advait Chandan’s much-awaited rom com Loveyapa on February 7. Ahead of the film’s release, the star kids have been busy with promotional events. But even when she’s at home, Khushi is making the most of her time by promoting Loveyapa on social media with her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. Well, last night Khushi gave her father a break and instead recruited her furry babies for the task. Khushi Kapoor takes help from her furry family members to promote Loveyapa

Khushi Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share the cutest video on her film’s first song Loveyapa Ho Gaya. This time, instead of her father Boney Kapoor or her co-star Junaid Khan, Khushi shared the spotlight with her, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Veer Pahariya’s dogs. Dressed in cute pajamas, the star kid got creative and spelled out ‘L O V E’ with her furry babies, making the internet go aww. In the caption below, Khushi shared, “My father was busy so I had to recruit the doggies for a little promo video for LOVEYAPAAAAAA🫶🏼🤍In Cinemas 7th February🥰.”

Earlier this month, while promoting his debut film Sky Force, Janhvi’s boyfriend Shikhar’s brother Veer revealed that their families have 9 dogs between 3 houses— Jackson, Jordan, Saitama, Bhaitama, Mochi, Panda, Ciao, Momo and Danger, the last one reportedly inspired by Khushi and Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor’s character in Singham Again (2024). How cute is that?

Clearly, Khushi and her family have all hands on deck as she gears up for her silver screen debut. We can’t wait to meet the star kid as the chirpy Baani, which is very different from the role of Betty Cooper that Khushi played in her debut film. We wish her all the best!