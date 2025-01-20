Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya praises ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor, admits taking tips from brother Shikhar’s GF

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 20, 2025 04:18 PM IST

Veer Pahariya, brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, opens up about taking advice from the Bollywood beauty for his debut film Sky Force

2025 is going to be an exciting year for movie-lovers, who will be introduced to many new fresh faces. One of the most anticipated debut from the list is that of Veer Pahariya. The handsome young man, who hails from a political family, is all set to shine on the silver screen alongside Akshay Kumar in the much-awaited action thriller Sky Force. Maternal grandson of former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, Veer is Shikhar Pahariya’s brother, who is dating Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. Well, ahead of his big debut, Veer admits taking tips from Janhvi, his senior in the industry.

Veer Pahariya is beginning his Bollywood journey with Sky Force
Veer Pahariya is beginning his Bollywood journey with Sky Force

Today on January 20, Veer Pahariya arrived in the HT City office with Akshay Kumar for HT City's Stars In the City. When asked if he took any tips from ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor, who also played an air force officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Veer shared, “So I think she’s very talented as an actress and she has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena. That was a biopic as well. So yeah, any of my friends are actors, I don’t miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she’s pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice.”

Shikhar and Veer's throwback snap with Janhvi and Sara
Shikhar and Veer's throwback snap with Janhvi and Sara

Apart from Janhvi, Veer has another cute connection to the Gen-Z crowd of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen as Veer’s onscreen wife in Sky Force, is his ex lover. That’s right. In a 2019 interview, Sara had confirmed that Veer was the only man she ever dated. According to reports, the two were in love and were going steady back in 2016. However, they ended up parting ways. Nevertheless, their chemistry in the recently released songs Rang and Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai is adorable and we can’t wait to see them as a couple in Sky Force.

Also starring Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force will release in theatres on January 24.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On