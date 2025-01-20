Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya praises ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor, admits taking tips from brother Shikhar’s GF

2025 is going to be an exciting year for movie-lovers, who will be introduced to many new fresh faces. One of the most anticipated debut from the list is that of Veer Pahariya. The handsome young man, who hails from a political family, is all set to shine on the silver screen alongside Akshay Kumar in the much-awaited action thriller Sky Force. Maternal grandson of former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, Veer is Shikhar Pahariya’s brother, who is dating Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. Well, ahead of his big debut, Veer admits taking tips from Janhvi, his senior in the industry. Veer Pahariya is beginning his Bollywood journey with Sky Force

Today on January 20, Veer Pahariya arrived in the HT City office with Akshay Kumar for HT City's Stars In the City. When asked if he took any tips from ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor, who also played an air force officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), Veer shared, “So I think she’s very talented as an actress and she has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena. That was a biopic as well. So yeah, any of my friends are actors, I don’t miss out the chance of asking them for any advice. And she’s pretty experienced. So yeah, I did take a lot of advice.”

Shikhar and Veer's throwback snap with Janhvi and Sara

Apart from Janhvi, Veer has another cute connection to the Gen-Z crowd of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen as Veer’s onscreen wife in Sky Force, is his ex lover. That’s right. In a 2019 interview, Sara had confirmed that Veer was the only man she ever dated. According to reports, the two were in love and were going steady back in 2016. However, they ended up parting ways. Nevertheless, their chemistry in the recently released songs Rang and Kya Meri Yaad Aati Hai is adorable and we can’t wait to see them as a couple in Sky Force.

Also starring Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force will release in theatres on January 24.