Dostana 2: The REAL plot of Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor’s shelved film with Lakshya, that never saw the light of day

Back in 2008, Karan Johar gave Bollywood a milestone in the form of his hilarious rom com Dostana. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial followed the story of two straight men, played by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, pretending to be gay in order to rent an apartment. But things take an unexpected turn when they fall in love with their flat-mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas. So when KJo announced a sequel with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya in 2019, audiences had very high expectations. Sadly, the film was shelved indefinitely after Kartik’s exit from the project due to a rumoured fallout with Karan. Dostana 2 was being made with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya

When the film was being shot, reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya were going to play siblings, who fall for the same man— Kartik Aaryan. This rumour only raised expectations, as fans were delighted that Bollywood was evolving and keeping up with the changing times. However, a new interview has now revealed that this was not the plot of Dostana 2. In a chat with News 18, actor Juhi Babbar who was in talks to be cast in the film, revealed, “I had been getting many calls even after Aiyaary didn’t work at the box office, especially for motherly roles. Then I got an offer from Dharma Productions for Dostana 2.”

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya on Dostana 2 set

Juhi went on to share, “They gave me the role of Kartik and Janhvi’s mother. Basically, they were playing twins in it.” So Lakshya was going to be the object of twins Janhvi and Kartik’s affection! How crazy fun would that have been to watch. Juhi also shared some clarity on why Dostana 2 was shelved in 2021. She was quoted saying, “Kuch toh anban ho gayi (There was some disagreement), and even though the film was almost 60-70 percent complete, it got shelved.”

But Kartik and Karan have buried the hatchet, if there ever was one, and are now joining forces for the much-anticipated rom com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is scheduled to release in 2026. Recently, Kartik and KJo were snapped with Janhvi. Could she be a top contender to play the female lead? Let’s wait and watch.