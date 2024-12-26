Lakshya and Pashmina Roshan to Laapataa Ladies Pratibha Ranta-Nitanshi Goel: 7 Bollywood debuts we witnessed in 2024

Meeting fresh new faces in Bollywood films is always a delight for audiences. This is a big reason why 2024 was ultra special for movie-buffs. We were introduced to many new talented actors, who began their journey in the Hindi film industry with wide eyes full of passion! Take a look: New actors who were introduced to audiences by Bollywood this year

Lakshya

After two shelved projects and a long wait, Lakshya finally made his debut in Bollywood with one blockbuster hit film that rocked the box office— Kill. The handsome hunk channeled all of his rage in an intensely impactful performance, as he went on a rampage through a train full of armed dacoits

Junaid Khan

When it was announced that Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is beginning his career as an actor, fans obviously had high expectations. Well, the star kid successfully exceeded expectations with his impeccable work in Maharaj. Despite sharing the screen with a versatile actor like Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid was not overshadowed by his co-stars. His dialogue delivery was also exceptional

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s gorgeous cousin sister Pashmina Roshan made her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound this year. The film failed to deliver but Pashmina’s performance left many impressed. Some even called her ‘full of promise’, leaving others intrigued to see what she brings to the table in her upcoming projects

Jibraan Khan

Jibraan Khan, who won our hearts as Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), returned to the silver screen in a lead role this time with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Well, netizens were delighted to see him all grown up, turning up the heat with his shirtless scenes and burning the dance floor with his groovy moves

Abhay Verma

Another new face that we were introduced to in 2024 was Abhay Verma, who took Dinesh Vijan’s beloved horror comedy universe forward with Munjya. Not only was he lauded for his subtle performance but also garnered love for his chemistry with co-star Sharvari. The film did pretty well too, with many comparing it to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2

Pratibha Ranta

Filmmaker Kiran Rao introduced us to two wonderful young women with her comeback film Laapataa Ladies. Let’s begin with Pratibha Ranta, who beautifully portrayed the role of Jaya. Passionate about her studies but forced into a marriage with a despicable man, Jaya gets lost and uses the opportunity to find herself. Pratibha truly did justice to her role, inspiring many

Nitanshi Goel

The other leading lady in Kiran’s film, who also won several hearts, was Nitanshi Goel. Actually, she didn’t just win hearts but managed to make a place in hearts with her portrayal of Phool. After getting lost due to a terrible confusion a few days after her wedding, Phool inspired audiences never to lose hope and to live every day anticipating the happily ever after you know you deserve

Well, we can’t wait to see more of these lovely young actors in the coming years! They have a bright future ahead.