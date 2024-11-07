Chand Mera Dil: Lakshya and Ananya Panday announce their love story; Shanaya Kapoor gives an unexpected reaction

It was in 2019 that Lakshya first stepped into Bollywood, signing a three film deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. His first film was going to be the much-anticipated Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. But we all know how that ended. Then he was cast in Bedhadak with debutante star kid Shanaya Kapoor. However, that project was also shelved. Things took a 180 degree turn when Lakshya finally made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Kill this year. It was a blockbuster hit and worth the wait! Well, Lakshya and Shanaya’s possible onscreen romance didn’t pan out, but he is now gearing up to share the screen with her childhood BFF Ananya Panday. Lakshya and Ananya Panday will soon shine together in Chand Mera Dil

Gurfateh Pirzada, Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya in a poster of their now shelved film Bedhadak

That’s right! After teasing fans on social media yesterday, Karan has finally announced his next film starring Lakshya and Ananya in the lead. The passionate love story has been titled Chand Mera Dil. What can we expect from Dharma’s new labour of love? A cinematic experience which screams ‘Pyar…. Ishq … Mohabbat’. We got a glimpse of the same in the super cute posters shared by the team, featuring lovers Ananya and Lakshya lost in their own fairytale world. In the caption below, they wrote: “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!!🌙Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai...🫶🏻.”

Soon after this love story was announced, many fans flooded the comment section with messages, excited to see Ananya and Lakshya together for the first time. For instance, one social media user shared, “Oh my god great good looking people pairing!!🔥🙌❤️😍,” whereas another comment read: “this is the perfect casting, they look so good AHHHH EXCITED!!!” Ananya’s BFF and fellow actor Suhana Khan also showered love with heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Shanaya had an unexpected reaction. She gushed, “ur so pretty anni❤️ let’s get ur nose pierced rn.” Well, that is quite unexpected but also true. The nose piercing does suit Ananya!

Well, we are super excited to witness Ananya and Lakshya’s fresh pairing on the silver screen next year when Chand Mera Dil releases. How about you?