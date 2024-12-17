Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel reveals how Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt helped her nail emotional scenes

Oscar-nominated Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel drew inspiration from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for her emotional scenes. Speaking at the Best Performances Female 2024 panel with Zoom, alongside other acclaimed actresses like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, and Manisha Koirala, Goel shared her experience of portraying her character Phool. Nitanshi Goel and Deepika Padukone

Laapataa Ladies marked Goel's debut as a leading character. She described the thought process behind one of her first scenes, a breakdown moment, recalling, “The first scene was the breakdown scene and that scene was initiated by me so I was like ‘agar yeh perform nahi kiya toh haye naak kat jayegi’ because woh scene tha nahi script meh aur woh aise likha nahi tha. Scene meh tha ki woh raat ko kho gayi hai and subhe woh uthti hai and then she looks into the mirror at herself and then she leaves. But I was like nahi, nahi, nahi Phool is very vulnerable and she has to cry at some point. I used to believe that crying used to be my strong point — if I cry in front of you, they’ll be like ‘haan, she’s a good actor’. So I really wanted to show that colour of mine.”

Despite her vision, Goel faced the challenge of performing the pivotal scene, as it didn’t originally start with her crying. Director Kiran Rao reassured her, promising they'd film it later if needed. Goel shared, “This means she was trusting me a lot and I cannot break her trust. So the entire night I googled ‘Kiara Advani’s crying scenes’, ‘Deepika Padukone’s crying scenes’, ‘Alia Bhatt’s crying scenes’ — how did they cry like this? I wanted the breakdown to look very amazing! Fir subhe subhe maine do teen emotional songs sune aur kaha Jai Mata Di.” In the end, the performance was so convincing that Rao had to step in and ask her to stop crying!

Fans on the internet were amused yet understanding about this process, with one commenting, “Correct people to look up to for crying scenes. Kiara and Deepika are terrific criers. Deepika especially.” Another said, “Deepika inGehraiyaan was a class act! I also find Alia where convincing in her crying scenes.” A third added, “I agree with her as Kiara & Deepika's crying scenes r best among the current actors! I loved her scenes also in Laapataa Ladies.”

