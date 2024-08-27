Munjya on OTT: Sharvari-Abhay Verma’s film gets compared to Stree 2; fans call it ‘best in supernatural universe’

Dinesh Vijan’s supernatural universe, fondly called the horror comedy universe, has a separate fan base. Credit for the same goes to unexpected stories, superb casting, funny one-liners and the ability to merge horror with comedy. And of course, the epic cameos! An example of the same is Varun Dhawan aka Bhediya’s entry in the recently released Stree 2. Well, before Stree 2, another film from the horror comedy universe that arrived in theatres this year was Munjya. Starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari in the lead, Munjya is now on OTT and the love it is receiving seems to have surpassed Stree 2. It's Stree 2 vs Munjya on Twitter right now

At least that’s what some fans think. After Munjya arrived on OTT this weekend, several movie-buffs decided to binge-watch it and later shared their reviews on social media. According to some of these reviews, a section of fans have liked Munjya even more than Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster hit film Stree 2. For instance, one tweet read: “#Munjya is the best film in the Maddock supernatural universal, it isn't a perfect film, but it is better than the other films in that universe.” Another fan shared, “#Munjya is easily the better film compared to #Stree2.”

This led to a war, with Stree 2 fans coming out in the film’s support. Replying to a netizen who called Munjya a ‘better horror film’, a fan wrote: “#Stree2 is better film than #Munjya.” Meanwhile, another post read: “One time watch. You can watch to understand the future refernece in maddock horror universe. Better than bhool bhulaiyaan 2 but not great as stree or good as bhediya #Stree2SarkateKaAatank #stree2 #Munjya review.”

Well, Stree 2 is the sequel to Rajkummar and Shraddha’s 2018 film Stree, which was the first release in the horror comedy universe. So that’s the OG! But some movie-buffs clearly found Munjya better. In your opinion, which recent release in the universe is the winner— Stree 2 or Munjya?