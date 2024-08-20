After Stree 2, Akshay Kumar on joining Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: ‘It’s fake news!’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the most iconic horror comedies in our Indian film industry. When it released in 2007, the concept was fresh while Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s performances were pure gold. To date, the film remains a relevant watch. So when it was announced that Kartik Aaryan would be headlining Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, some fans had their doubts. But the 2022 film also emerged as a blockbuster and Kartik soon became ‘janta ka superstar’. And now for the first time ever Kartik and Vidya are joining forces for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. Well, recently there were rumours suggesting that Akshay will be shooting a memorable cameo for the film. But is it true? Akshay Kumar spills the beans on joining Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

We are sorry to inform fans that this report is sadly false. Akshay has clarified that he won’t be joining Kartik, Vidya and Triptii in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When asked about the cameo rumours, the actor replied, “No, absolutely not. It's fake news.” Well, fans of the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa will surely be heartbroken. But if the audiences do wish to witness Akshay in his goofy horror comedy element, they can catch him on the silver screen in the recently released Stree 2. He has made a special appearance in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer, hinting at a future collaboration with Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe.

Apart from receiving love for his special cameo in Stree 2, Akshay is also soaring high on the appreciation of his latest comedy film Khel Khel Mein. This Mudassar Aziz directorial marks the actor’s return to comedy after five long years and fans couldn’t have been happier with this epic comeback. Meanwhile, Kartik and Vidya’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is aiming at a Diwali weekend release this year, on October 31. Are you one of the fans who were hoping for Akshay to be a part of the third instalment in this iconic horror comedy franchise?