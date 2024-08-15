Stree 2 Twitter Review: Fans call Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s sequel ‘paisa vasool’ with Akshay Kumar as Thanos

Independence Day 2024 offered audiences two big releases to choose from over the long weekend— Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. While one is a sequel to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s epic horror comedy Stree (2018), the other marks Akshay Kumar’s return to comedy after 5 years. Well, both the films have managed to impress the audience today on release. But Akshay has emerged as the ultimate winner. Apart from being lauded for his impeccable comedy in Khel Khel Mein, he is also being showered with love for his ‘baap’ cameo in Stree 2. That’s right! Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in Stree 2

Fans who watched Stree 2 today on the first day of release have now shared their reviews on Twitter. As expected, the film has managed to exceed expectations that were set by Stree, 6 years ago. Netizens are calling the sequel a total ‘paisa vasool’ and are also comparing Akshay to Thanos, Marvel’s supervillain. For instance, one Twitter user shared, “I Watched #Stree2 I Love Screenplay And I Love How they Connect With #Bhediya #VarunDhawan Screen time is great Now We Will Like to have a Supervillain Like Thanos in a form of #AkshayKumar #RajkummarRao, #PankajTripathi , #AB #AK #Sharddhakapoor And I want to SaY Vicky Please.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter review read: “#Stree2Review Two words Paisa Vasool. Not a single dull moment. All the characters are in top form. Special mention to Dialogues. BGM is just 🔥 Cameos play their part. Entry of #ShraddhaKapoor in Pre-interval is literally 🎉 #RajkummarRao this man delivers big time in all aspects.” While Akshay has entered the horror comedy universe with Stree 2, actor Varun Dhawan has also played an important cameo as Jana aka Abhishek Banerjee’s cousin Bhaskar from Bhediya. His 2022 monster comedy was the second film after Stree in Dinesh Vijan’s universe.

After reading these rave reviews about Stree 2, are you planning to book your tickets for this weekend?