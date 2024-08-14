Khel Khel Mein screening leaves fans roaring with laughter; early reviews call Akshay Kumar-starrer a ‘blockbuster’

When it was announced that Akshay Kumar is returning to comedy after five long years with Khel Khel Mein, fans were obviously excited. This is because of the actor’s magical connection with the genre. He never fails to make the audience laugh, whether it’s through his physical comedy in tragic situations or his impeccable comic timing and catchy one-liners. Some of the best examples from his comedy era include Garam Masala (2005) and Hera Pheri (2000). This also meant that Khel Khel Mein had giant shoes to fill, which was a challenge. But according to early reviews, Akshay’s latest comedy has exceeded all expectations. The star cast of Khel Khel Mein

A special screening of Khel Khel Mein was held today on August 14, a day before the film’s release. Well, Akshay and his ensemble star cast have received rave reviews from the audience, especially one scene starring the superstar along with Taapsee Pannu and her onscreen husband Ammy Virk. For instance, one social media user tweeted: “#KhelKhelMein : BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #KhelKhelMeinReview is LOTS of FUN..it’s funny and heartwarming! The film is packed with fabulous performances! It’s great to see #Akshaykumar sir have a blast in a comedy after so long #KhelKhelMeinReview.”

A satisfied fan shared, “Literally saying Garam Masala 2 loading....! 💪😄#KhelKhelMein is a Laugh Riot 😅 Don't miss This Film in Theatres tomorrow 🙌 #AkshayKumar is Back 😭”, whereas another Twitter review read: “#KhelKhelMein- A delightful gem in #AkshayKumar's filmography that truly showcases his versatility and charm. The film is a refreshing blend of humour & drama with @akshaykumar delivering a standout performance that keeps U engaged from start to finish.”

Apart from Akshay, Taapsee and Ammy, Khel Khel Mein also stars Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Fardeen Khan, who is making his comeback to the silver screen after 14 years. The film will clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 in theatres tomorrow. Which one will you choose?