Khel Khel Mein trailer challenges Stree 2; fans gush over ‘Hera Pheri wala Akshay Kumar’ and ‘No Entry wala Fardeen’

The star cast is one of the most important ingredients of any comedy film. This is because comedy does not come naturally to everyone. But as many fans know, Akshay Kumar is one of the gifted few. So when it was announced that the superstar is returning to the genre with Khel Khel Mein, fans couldn’t keep calm. The cherry on top was Fardeen Khan’s return to films after 14 long years, and his reunion with Akshay post Heyy Babyy (2007). Their chemistry in the first track Hauli Hauli only raised our expectations. Well, the trailer of Khel Khel Mein is now out and it’s way different from anything fans were expecting. Stills from Khel Khel Mein trailer

A still from Khel Khel Mein

The trailer begins with Vaani Kapoor, who is playing Akshay’s onscreen wife, suggesting a game where everyone in the friend circle unlocks their mobile phones and leaves them on the table like public property for a night. This group includes Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal apart from Vaani, Akshay and Fardeen. The wives are more than happy to play whereas the men look incredibly uneasy. Thus begins a game that seems never-ending, with one mystery being unravelled after another. Akshay and Taapsee add a hilarious Punjabi tadka with Ammy’s funny one-liners.

Well, fans can’t get enough of Akshay and Fardeen, who have reminded many of their beloved characters from Hera Pheri (2000) and No Entry (2005). In the comment section below, one excited fan shared, “Finally Hera Pheri wala Akshay aur no entry wala Fardeen Khan dekhne ko mile😂😂😂”, while another comment read: “Hera Pheri + No Entry ka Mixer = KKM️️❤️❤️👍👍.” Some also pointed out an open challenge by the Khel Khel Mein team for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which will clash with Akshay’s film on August 15. We are talking about the end credits of the trailer, where makers have written ‘Stree aur purush dono dekhein’. One social media user stated: “‘Stree aur Purush dono dekhein’... What an excellent marketing strategy!!😂😂🙌”, while another shared, “stree aur purush dono dekhe what a punchline to compete with stree movie which is releasing on same day😅.”

We are super excited to see Akshay, Vaani, Taapsee and Fardeen’s game night in Khel Khel Mein. But after this trailer release, we are also looking forward to the box office clash with Stree 2.