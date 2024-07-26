Khel Khel Mein song Hauli Hauli: Akshay Kumar-Fardeen Khan’s tribute to Heyy Babyy, Chitrangada’s cameo wins hearts

Akshay Kumar is a busy actor, who often has multiple releases in a year. But it has been a while since fans saw him in an out-and-out comedy. Much to our delight, the superstar is now returning to the genre with Khel Khel Mein. Also starring Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal, the Mudassar Aziz directorial is all set to arrive in theatres on August 15. After the first posters, where Akshay rocked a salt-and-pepper look, makers have now dropped the first song from the film, titled Hauli Hauli. Well, there’s a lot to love! Stills from Khel Khel Mein song Hauli Hauli

Helmed by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar, Hauli Hauli is a Punjabi song. But what sets it apart from all the other recent trending tracks is how soft and groovy it is. Watching the star cast dance to this track will make you want to sway along. Even the hook step is really cool. Akshay and Vaani look nice together while Ammy and Taapsee are adorable! Fardeen makes a hero-waali entry looking handsome as ever. But the highlight is when Akshay and Fardeen send us down the memory lane by recreating an iconic step from their 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy.

Fardeen Khan and Akshay Kumar recreating the iconic step from Heyy Babyy

Another highlight of Hauli Hauli comes at the end of the music video. Chitrangada Singh, who shared the screen with Akshay in Desi Boyz (2011), joins the superstar for a scene shot in an airplane. We can’t tell for sure if this is a cameo or a full-fledged role, but fans are loving it! In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Akshay sir and Chitrangada😍 Desi Boyzz ki yaad dila di😍😍”, while another comment read: “Nostalgiaaaa Akshay + Fardeen + Chitrangada Heyy Baby and Desi Boyzz.” Gushing over Akshay and Fardeen’s reunion, one internet user shared, “bro ye toh nostalgia ho gaya. HEYY BABYY wala step”, whereas another wrote: “Akshay & Fardeen vibing to iconic Heyy Baby hook step.” In another sequence, Akshay lifts his onscreen wife Vaani up in his arms, which is his signature move. Lauding the same, a fan stated: “Everything is temporary but Akshay sir lifting actress is permanent.”

Like we said, there’s a lot to love in this song. We are now eagerly waiting to roll on the floor with laughter when Khel Khel Mein releases on the silver screen.