5 hit Akshay Kumar ensemble films to watch as we wait for Khel Khel Mein: From Welcome to Good Newwz

Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most secure actors in the Hindi film industry. Proof of the same is his ability to share the screen with other stars in ensemble films without worrying about being the lead hero. All of his focus is on entertaining the masses. Well, fans will witness Akshay shine bright once again in his next multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. Akshay Kumar's multi-starrers which were blockbuster hits

As we eagerly wait for the Mudassar Aziz directorial to arrive in theatres on August 15, here are 5 ensemble Akshay films you can enjoy with your family:

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Wicked Sunny is definitely one of the most iconic characters Akshay has played in his entire career. It set a benchmark for slapstick comic performances and left a lasting impact on fans. Even though the film revolved around Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love story, it was Akshay who stole the show

Heyy Babyy (2007)

Akshay played a womaniser in this comic masterpiece, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan. Their carefree lives met with a speed bump when a little angel was dropped on their doorstep. Will she be able to change them into doting daddies or will they continue to live life in their style? Go watch to find out

Welcome (2007)

If you haven’t watched Welcome yet, don’t call yourself a movie buff. And if you have, well no better day than today to re-watch the cinematic gem. Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor’s iconic characters Ghungroo, Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai live rent-free in our hearts. Meanwhile, Akshay and Katrina Kaif were hilarious, bringing the whole cast together with their charm. Well, the khiladi is now gearing up for Welcome to the Jungle which is the third instalment in the series

Housefull series

Another super hit franchise in the actor’s filmography is the Housefull series. It all started in 2010 when Akshay joined forces with Riteish, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani for a hilarious ride. This was followed by Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4, all of which were commercially successful. He has been unstoppable! Akshay will now return to the series with Housefull 5 next year

Good Newwz (2019)

4 beloved actors, two baby bumps and one crazy storyline make for a memorable film. Akshay along with Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan proved this with Good Newwz, which was the first of its kind. It was a super fun ride, with highs and lows, giving us a comic masterpiece. Akshay’s scenes with all of his co-stars were marvellously executed

Akshay has often said that multi-starrers are the way forward because ‘more the merrier’. But not many actors feel the same way and have rejected the idea time and again. Well, after revisiting these hits, we just have one thing to say to all the actors who ever refused to join Akshay for two-hero films or multi-starrers — it was your loss bro.