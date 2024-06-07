Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on OTT: Japanese fans call Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s film ‘a climax from the beginning’

When it was announced that Bollywood’s OG Khiladi Akshay Kumar is joining forces with action hero Tiger Shroff, fans were obviously excited. This is because apart from being celebrated actors, the two stars have a natural flair for action. So fans expected a dhamaka when they came together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While the film did not perform as well as makers hoped at the box office, it was declared as an absolute treat for action lovers. Well, much to the delight of fans, dynamic duo Akshay and Tiger have now arrived on the digital platform with their gem. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan

Many fans have already binge-watched the movie on OTT and have even shared their honest reviews on social media. A pleasant surprise is that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has found a special place in the hearts of Japanese audiences. For instance, one happy fan from Japan tweeted: “I watched Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 💥It was like a climax from the beginning!? The tension continued and before I knew it, it was over. The action was so cool and fun, and the explosiveness was amazing. And thank you so much for showing us the best buddy team!”

Meanwhile, many other posts from Japanese fans were requests for a re-release of Akshay and Tiger’s film on the silver screen so they can enjoy it in theatres. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also being showered with love by the Indian audience. Some have enjoyed Akshay and Tiger’s onscreen chemistry as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan whereas others have called Prithviraj Sukumaran, the antagonist, a game changer. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar as a captain of the Indian Army, along with Alaya F as an IT specialist who helps the team on an intriguing mission that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

We hope these Twitter reviews of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan help you decide if the film is worth a watch over the weekend.