Before Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, these iconic Bollywood bromances won us over

Many years ago, Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan left audiences in splits with their epic camaraderie as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. Well, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is now joining hands with action hero Tiger Shroff to give us yet another unforgettable bromance in their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two heartthrobs will be seen as elite soldiers in this action thriller, which is set to release on 10th April. While we wait to witness them in action, let’s take a trip down memory lane and celebrate some of the most iconic bromances of Bollywood. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

RRR (2022)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Despite their opposing allegiance and beliefs, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s characters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju developed a close friendship in SS Rajamouli’s award winning masterpiece RRR. May it be their passionate expressions which tugged at our heartstrings or the love in their eyes when they saw each other, this is one bromance which will remain iconic for years to come. A special mention to the epic fight sequences

War (2019)

Yes, this bromance soon turned into a rivalry thanks to a massive twist in the script. But watching Tiger Shroff and his guru Hrithik Roshan together as fellow RAW agents in the first half was no less than a treat for movie lovers– everything from the high octane action stunts to the killer dance sequence. This masala entertainer gave us a bromance to remember for ages

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Can friendship be chosen over love? Yes, if your bond is as strong as Sonu and Titu’s. Even though the Luv Ranjan film was accused of being sexist and misogynist by some, we can’t deny that the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh was adorable! They looked like real brothers in this movie, which celebrated friendship and bromance in the most hilarious manner

Dishoom (2016)

Varun Dhawan and John Abraham were an unexpected duo who managed to make a permanent place in our hearts as Junaid and Kabir. While Dhawan as J was overenthusiastic and chirpy, K played by Abraham was his opposite– a no nonsense cop with zero intentions to make new friends, especially on a mission. This is one bromance we don’t mind witnessing over and over again. Can we have a reunion already?

Fukrey (2013)

The Fukrey gang consists of four main characters, but the bromance between Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma aka Hunny and Choocha has a separate fan base. The way they resort to save each other from all problems and continue to stand by one another’s side like pillars, no matter what’s happening in the background, is truly heartwarming. It almost makes you wish for a friendship like theirs

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s ultimate bromance as Tiger and Pathaan was not included in this list because they had cameos in each other’s films. But we are desperately hoping for a full fledged feature starring the two superstars as agents. Mere Karan Arjun aaenge!