From Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada to Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas: These 7 Bollywood films found a new life on OTT

In the past year, there were several Bollywood movies which tanked at the box office after releasing in theatres. These received mixed reviews from critics and severely underperformed because they failed to rake in enough money at ticket counters. However, a few from the lot emerged as OTT success stories when they arrived on the digital platform, earning a new life. Check out the list below: 7 films which found a new lease of life on OTT

1. Merry Christmas:

What happens when you bring together a beloved Bollywood beauty and a South superstar? We expected a hit but sadly Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film Merry Christmas saw an unexpected result at the box office and tanked. However, when the neo-noir mystery thriller arrived on the digital platform, the film won several hearts. While some netizens reviewed Merry Christmas as an intriguing must watch, others gushed over Kaif and Sethupathi’s mesmerizing chemistry

2. Main Atal Hoon:

Pankaj Tripathi never fails at winning hearts with his versatility and powerful screen presence. So it was obviously shocking when his biographical film Main Atal Hoon did poorly at the box office. But it soon arrived on OTT where the story got justice when netizens reviewed it. Tripathi’s portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, won laurels on social media and the film found a new life

3. Tejas (2023):

Kangana Ranaut is known as one of the most versatile performers of the country. But sadly that did not help Tejas’ box office collection. Most of the film’s theatrical screenings were canceled when it released last year. Moreover, Tejas was tagged as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest disasters at the box office. However, when it took the digital route two months later, the Ranaut starrer was showered with praises by netizens. A majority of fans felt that the story could have been more crisp, but Kangana’s incredible performance was lauded by all on social media

4. Three of Us (2023):

Even though Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat’s film received rave reviews on release in theatres, it ended up becoming a commercial failure. However, it found a new lease of life when it arrived on the digital platform, with several netizens calling it a masterclass in acting in their social media reviews. Shah created magic on-screen once again while Ahlawat added yet another feather to his cap

5. Sukhee (2023):

Many associated Hungama 2 and Nikamma with Shilpa Shetty’s return to the silver screen. But it was actually with Sukhee that she made a comeback as an actor who is capable of carrying an entire film on her shoulders. Yes, the movie failed to rock the box office. But it made waves when it arrived on the digital platform. While some netizens called the story and the concept ‘heartwarming’, others were in awe of Shetty’s portrayal of housewife Sukhpreet Kalra aka Sukhee

6. Shehzada (2023):

In an interview, Kartik Aaryan had mentioned that Shehzada found a home on the digital platform. The commercial failure was like a speed bump in his list of back to back hits and failed to do as well as was expected at the box office. Nevertheless, Shehzada along with Aaryan’s character Bantu later found a permanent place in our hearts. The actor’s chemistry with his leading lady Kriti Sanon was also lauded by several fans when it released on OTT

7. Selfiee (2023):

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi were an unexpected duo and this fact gave an edge to Selfiee when it was first announced. However, the film following the rivalry of a superstar and his former fan failed to rake in enough money at the box office. But when it arrived on the digital platform, Selfiee emerged as a OTT success story. While Kumar was praised for his epic comic timing and performance, Hashmi’s convincing portrayal of RTO Inspector Om Prakash Aggarwal was loved by many

Which of these films do you think deserved more at the box office?