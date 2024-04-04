 Ali Abbas Zafar reveals Katrina Kaif was supposed to be a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Here's why she couldn't do it | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ali Abbas Zafar reveals Katrina Kaif was supposed to be a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Here's why she couldn't do it

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 04, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who is awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has revealed that actor Katrina Kaif was the original choice for one of the female characters in the film. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Ali Abbas Zafar also heaped praises on Katrina. He also shared that she always calls him when he doesn't cast her for a film. (Also Read | Prithviraj Sukumaran shares why he thought he wouldn't be able to do Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, reveals who convinced him)

Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about Katrina Kaif and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about Katrina Kaif and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Ali Abbas Zafar talks about Katrina Kaif

He said, “Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo. I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me.”

Ali Abbas on Katrina not being part of BMCM

Talking about Katrina being a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he added, “She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

After the trailer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was unveiled, Katrina took to her Instagram handle last week and gave a shoutout. She tagged Ali Abbas and wrote she was proud of him. Katrina had also praised Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who will play lead roles in the film. Ali had said, “Thank you @katrinakaif missed you on BMCM please keep your dates free for the next one.” Earlier, Ali and Katrina had worked in films such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy, Alay F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. It is scheduled to release on April 10. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

