Prithviraj Sukumaran shares why he thought he wouldn't be able to do Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, reveals who convinced him

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has revealed how he at first thought he wouldn't be able to do Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Prithviraj shared that it was director Prashanth Neel who convinced him not to let go of the film. The film features Prithviraj in an intriguing villainous role.

Prithviraj on how he thought he wouldn't be able to do film

Prithviraj said, “While shooting for the climax of Salaar, I was talking to Prashanth about this nice and wonderful script that Ali Abbas Zafar narrated to me. I told him that I’ve been offered a role in the film but I won’t be able to do it because of date issues. I spoke to Prashanth for about 20 minutes about the film and the script. That’s when he told me that it really looks like I want to do it. He said, ‘Knowing you, if you really let it go, you’ll feel rotten.’ And he was absolutely right. If I wasn’t a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I would’ve been kicking myself after watching it.”

Prithviraj shares more details

“Unfortunately, I was doing two films at the same time, which I usually never do. In the Malayalam industry, we don’t have the practice of doing multiple films together. When we start a film, we stick with it until we finish it and then move onto another one. But thankfully, things moved around a bit. Ali also adjusted a little which helped me do the film. I’m glad I could do it because it’s a very good film," he added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar, the film is set to premiere on March 26. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screens on April 10. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

