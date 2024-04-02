Jackky Bhagnani reveals how Govinda reacted after watching trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Film producer Jackky Bhagnani has revealed how Govinda reacted after watching the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Jackky shared that the actor lauded film's director, Ali Abbas Zafar. Govinda played Chote Miyan in the 1998 film of the same name. Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film of the same name.

Jackky Bhagnani on Govinda's reaction to film's trailer

Jackky said, “Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) uncle was busy, but I got an opportunity to meet Chichi (Govinda) bhaiya (brother) at his house a day before the trailer launch of the film and showed him the trailer. He saw it and said to me, ‘Your director is a very good man,’.”

Recalling what Govinda said, Jackky added, “When I asked him how he could predict the same, he told me that Ali hasn’t made a film but cinema with Bade Miya Chote Miyan. We all know that Chichi bhaiya is a veteran and legend. I grew up in front of him. And his words gave me so much confidence. It was just amazing. I’m a creative person who’s now producing. It made me so happy. All of us are working day and night so that people like what we made and praise us.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was an action comedy film directed by David Dhawan. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik. Madhuri Dixit had a special appearance.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024)

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of a villain.

