CBFC gives Bade Miyan Chote Miyan U/A certificate. Check out modifications, run time, other details

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is set to release next week, has been certified ‘U/A’ by Central Board of Film Certification. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that the duration of the film is 2 hours and 44 min (164 minutes)." The CBFC took the decision on Tuesday. (Also Read | Ali Abbas Zafar reveals Katrina Kaif was supposed to be a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

About CBFC certificate to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Taran tweeted, "#Xclusiv… ‘BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN’ RUN TIME… #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 2 April 2024. Duration: 164.00 min: sec [2 hours, 44 min, 00 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: [Wed] 10 April 2024."

What changes have been introduced to the film

As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has asked the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to make certain modifications to the film. 14 seconds of visuals were blurred in three different scenes, according to the report. At around 57 minutes, a scene was cut down by 19 seconds (25%).

In another scene, the name of a brand was replaced. A disclaimer was added in a scene of liquor consumption. The film's team also submitted a letter to the CBFC which gave clarification for the use of signs, symbols, uniform code and other details related to the Armed Forces.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. It also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received a good response from the fans. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan.

