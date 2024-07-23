Khel Khel Mein Poster: Fans call Akshay Kumar ‘king of comedy’ as he returns to the genre, this time with Fardeen Khan

It is very easy for actors to get typecast if they do too many projects of the same kind. But this has never been a problem for Akshay Kumar, who has time and again proven his versatility by dabbling in different genres. Just this month, he tugged at our heartstrings with his wholesome performance in Sarfira, a drama film. And now he’s gearing up to return to comedy with Khel Khel Mein. The Bollywood superstar took to his official social media handle to share the first poster of this much-awaited film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. The poster of Akshay Kumar's next comedy film Khel Khel Mein

The motion poster gives us a glimpse of the ensemble cast and their two moods. The first is a cute snap of the team laughing, whereas in the second image they are guarding a secret with a finger on their lips. Everybody looks great and glam, but the highlight of this poster is Akshay’s salt-and-pepper look. Well, fans can’t get enough of the poster as well as Akki paaji! In the comment section below, several internet users are now showering love on the superstar, elated about his return to the comedy genre after almost 5 years.

Comment section of Khel Khel Mein poster

For instance, one excited social media user gushed, “Finally on fans demand! Boss back to his G.O.A.T form 👑”, whereas another comment read: “AK-Fardeen reunion is what I always wished for ❤️🙌.” Many fans are also referring to Akshay as the king of comedy. A fan stated: “The Era Of Comedy King Akki is back 🔥🙌❤️”, while a comment read: “Blockbuster King of comedy is back 😍🔥❤️.” Another fan of Akshay’s shared, “Comedy se Comeback honne wala haiiiii💯.”

Khel Khel Mein marks Akshay’s reunion with Fardeen after Heyy Babyy (2007). They were a riot then and fans expect nothing less even today. Well, we can’t wait to witness this Mudassar Aziz directorial in theatres on August 15.