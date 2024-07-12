Sarfira vs Indian 2: Fans laud Akshay Kumar for his ‘career-best’ act; call Kamal Haasan’s film a spoof, not a sequel

Every Friday brings with it a new release. But sometimes multiple film releases turn into a clash, where audience reviews ultimately decide one winner. Today, on July 12, movie-buffs have two exciting options to choose from— Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Fans were eagerly waiting for both these releases, which feature stellar star casts. While one is a remake, the other is a sequel. But which movie emerged as the ultimate winner today, passing the Twitter review test? Well, Akshay’s Sarfira won hearts while Kamal’s Indian 2 failed to impress. Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 clash

Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan

Many fans have called Sarfira Akshay’s career-best performance, lauding it as a comeback for the superstar. For instance, one satisfied movie-buff shared, “#SarfiraReview : A must Watch. @akshaykumar flies high with this one with his top notch act (3.5/5) Please.... Ek baar dekho ye movie..... aapko ye movie rulaegi, hasaegi one of the best movie in #AkshayKumar career”, whereas another Twitter review read: “#Sarfira Brings back ‘Actor’ @akshaykumar on screen with a bang. This is not just another true story but a hope to keep going in life, no matter what. Perfect balance of emotions,drama and love. Surely watch this weekend⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Also starring Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh, Indian 2 is a sequel to S. Shankar and Kamal’s 1966 film Indian. But instead of a sequel, internet users feel the vigilante action movie is a spoof. Stating the same, a disappointed fan tweeted: “Overall a Shankar movie spoof 😔👎I expected this to be a comeback of Shankar sir, but I think he should stop now. Enthiran runined with 2.0, Now Indian Runined with #Indian2 pls leave the other BBs. Apart from the technical aspects and uninteresting scenes, this movie feels like a 1 hr stretched 3 hrs movie. With worst sound mixing. SCAM. Lyca should save their money and drop #Indian3 - Thembu illainga 😔Kamal sir doesn’t deserve this. Bring back Vikram with Loki 🙏.”

Sarfira is a special project since it marks Akshay’s 150th film in the lead. While his fans rush to theatres to catch a show of the Sudha Kongara directorial, the superstar is resting at home. As HT City exclusively reported this morning, Akshay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.