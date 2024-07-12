Exclusive: Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; will miss Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding today

Akshay Kumar is well-known for being one of the most disciplined and hard-working celebs in the industry. Since the last few weeks, he has also been one of the busiest bees, neck-deep in the promotions of his much-anticipated film Sarfira, which released today. Well, fans expected the superstar to take a break from the hectic promotional spree to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding today, specially after the groom personally went to the actor's house to invite him. But Akshay will be missing the event of the year, along with the last leg of Sarfira promotions, because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Akshay Kumar will be skipping Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding today

A source close to the production house exclusively told HT City, “Akshay Kumar had been promoting his latest release Sarfira when he felt unwell, and decided to get tested after being told that some crew members of his promotions team had tested positive for covid. The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him. It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself.” Well, the onset of monsoon has led to COVID-19 striking again and Akshay is one of the many affected.

Sarfira, an official adaptation of the 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, arrived in theatres today. Helmed by filmmaker Sudha Kongara, the drama also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan and Tamil superstar Suriya in a cameo. While Akshay will be giving Anant and Radhika’s wedding a miss, several international celebrities have flown down to attend the starry affair hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai last night, while global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to India with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas.

We hope Akshay feels better soon. Hopefully, the rave reviews received by Sarfira will result in a speedy recovery!