Meet Anant Ambani's sister-in-law Anjali Merchant Majithia, Radhika Merchant's uber-stylish sister

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are currently in their final lap as the couple inch towards the long-awaited date for their wedding nuptials, set for July 12. While there has been much to know when it comes to the bridegroom's sartorial choices as well as the star-studded guest's ensembles, one name that has been grabbing eyeballs off-late is the vibrantly dressed Anjali Merchant Majithia. Here's all you need to know about her. Sister-of-the-bride with Anjali Merchant Majithia with Radhika Merchant

If her name already didn't give it away, Anjali is bride-to-be Radhika Merchant's sister. She is the eldest daughter of Encore Pharmaceuticals' CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant, making her Radhika's elder sister. She finds herself in the spotlight following her one-of-a-kind ensemble from her sister's Haldi ceremony held on July 8.

She originally belongs to Kutch, Gujarat, though she was born in Mumbai in 1989. She completed her schooling from The Cathedral and John Connon School followed by Ecole Mondiale World School. She jetted off to the United States thereafter, to obtain a BSc in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College in Massachusetts. Further cementing her education, Anjali went on to pursue an MBA from the London School of Business.

Her college years also saw her partake in a Semester at Sea at the Unviersity of Virginia. The semester was also laced with many a travel adventures, with her having visited Canada, Spain, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan and the United States. These were not just leisure trips but important chapters in her professional growth.

It is evident that Radhika has followed in her sister's footsteps when it comes to her career considering the fact that Anjali too obtained experience working for others before joining the family business. Anjali interned with advertising firm Publicis in 2006 followed by another internship at Merck in 2009. In 2010 she joined KK Asher & Co for her third internship. In 2012 she joined Encore Healthcare as marketing manager and client outreach executive. She went back out into the market in 2017 to gain further experience with a marketing excellence internship with Bayer in Germany. Her personal ventures in business, separate from the family, include the now-defunct Turn the Campus and Dryfix. The latter was commenced in 2018 and is a high-end club dealing with all things hair. In 2021 she took on the role of Director at Encore Healthcare and Mylon Metals.

On the personal front, Anjali married Aman Majithia, the founder of Vataly India. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in Goa.

Aman Majithia and Anjali Merchant photographed during their wedding festivities

One of the pictures from Radhika's mehendi back in January 2023, features a heavily pregnant Anjali standing next to the bride-to-be. Radhika can be seen planting a cheeky kiss on Anjali's bump. Anjali and Aman were soon blessed with a son who has also occasionally been making appearances in the runup to his maasi's wedding.

Circling back to the pictures which have put the spotlight on Anjali, the sister-of-the-bride was dressed by influencer and stylist Isha Multani. Anjali effortlessly colour-blocked with not two but three different hues across her intricate ensemble from Jayanti Reddy Label. While the Banarasi lehenga was in a vibrant rani pink with golden motifs, the choli was in a royal purple embroidered with silver. The look was tied in with a mustard scallop dupatta.

Here's looking forward to more head-turning looks from the sister of the bride!