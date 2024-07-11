Sarfira: Akshay Kumar’s fans urge movie-buffs to book their tickets; call his 150th film an ‘emotional rollercoaster’

The best review for a film is when members of the audience, who have already witnessed the magic, recommend the movie to others. That’s exactly what happened with Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Sarfira. Also starring Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Tamil superstar Suriya, this drama marks the Khiladi's 150th film in a lead role. Another reason which makes this project special is that it marks a reunion between Akshay and Paresh, the beloved Raju and Babu Bhaiya, after 12 long years. Well, fans have very high expectations and the early reviews after the special screening of Sarfira have only left them urging others to book their tickets. Akshay Kumar in Sarfira

Expressing excitement about Akshay’s film, one social media user tweeted: “You will Gonna Cry after watching #Sarfira 💥 !! ~ My friend via WhatsApp 🔥🔥👌literally Can't wait now. Excited to catch it on 12th JULY ✅ Emotional Rollercoaster film with right intent with Brilliant Performance by #AkshayKumar”, whereas another post read: “National award winning actor is coming with national award winning director and national award winning composer 🔥🔥🔥What else do you need to watch #Sarfira ! Book your tickets now to enjoy this #AkshayKumar's Best film !!”

Meanwhile, another loyal fan opined: “Mostly Bollywood critics only want to destroy Akki Paji's mass entertaining avatar. Halaki Akki paji versatile superstar hain, lekin sirf appreciation se kaam nahi chalta, BO collection bhi jaruri hota hai. Bhai log #Sarfira ka tickets yaad karke book kar lo.” Well, early reviews have called Akshay’s Sarfira inspiring, engaging and a must-watch. So we understand the sentiment of the actor’s fans. Also, watching him in dramas is always a treat because Akki paaji doesn’t just play roles onscreen, but lives the character like a true actor.

In Sarfira, which arrives in theatres on July 12, Akshay will be seen as Vir Mhatre who dreams of making affordable airlines for people with a low income. In the trailer, the actor won us over with his vulnerability and versatility. We are sure Akshay’s performance and aura will pull the crowds to theatres tomorrow.