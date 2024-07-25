Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer: Fans call Taapsee’s laal saree a red flag as Vikrant and Sunny go crazy in love

Three years ago writer Kanika Dhillon introduced the world to a loyal husband turned passionate lover Rishu, played by Vikrant Massey, and a feisty wife named Rani portrayed by Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba (2021). Harshvardhan Rane added just the right amount of tadka in this love story. In the end, we got a major twist and learnt how there’s a very thin line between love and madness in this universe. Now with Harshvardhan aka Neel out, the pati and patni are returning to our lives with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. But there’s a new ‘woh’ between them this time, along with Neel’s chacha on Rani’s tail. Glimpses from Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer

The trailer of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is here and with it comes a lot of new twists! Rani and Rishu are still together, or at least they try to be while the police are hell-bent on proving Taapsee guilty for murder. The new entry in the story is Sunny Kaushal as the sweet Abhimanyu. In the first part of the film, Rani was a bored housewife who thought she found love in Neel. But this time, she already has Rishu. What will happen when she once again looks for love outside her marriage? Well, apart from this mystery, another massive twist is the entry of Neel’s chacha Mrityunjay aka Jimmy Sheirgill. This is one mega surprise no fan saw coming!

Fans just can’t get enough of the twists and the stellar star cast. In the comment section below, many have shared their thoughts on the trailer. For instance, one social media user shared, “Rani Ji lal saree pehen k Red Flag hone ka jikr kar rahi hai.. 🌹”, while another internet user stated: “Etna Kuch hone k bad bhi Rani baaz nahe ayi 😂😂.” Referring to Vikrant calling Rani’s character ‘Bachchalan’ in the trailer, another netizen shared, “Badchalan aurat ko firse ho gaya pyar, Is baar dusra haath v unkhaad ke fenka jayega 😂.” Celebrating Jimmy’s entry into the film, a fan gushed, “Jimmy shergill out of syllabus😍😍”, whereas another comment read: “Yeh jo JIMMY SHEIRGILL aa gye hain na.. ab to mazzzaaa aayega na bhiduuuu😀😀😀.” A third fan shared, “I am only here for NEEL KE CHACHAAAA📢📢❤️❤️.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet the Hasseen Dillruba and her deewane when the film arrives on OTT on August 9. Taapsee and Vikrant along with Jimmy and Sunny have truly left us wanting more with their convincing performances!