Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: 7 of his most versatile performances to catch on OTT

Vikrant Massey is undoubtedly one of the most talented, passionate and versatile actors of his generation. After receiving laurels for his 2023 blockbuster 12th Fail, he is now gearing up for Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Fans are excited to see him in a lead role again. But in the past, even in films where he played a supporting role, Massey always managed to leave a mark on the audiences. This is one quality which has been consistent all through the years. Well, on his 37th birthday today, let’s celebrate the actor’s most versatile performances, no matter how long his screen time was. Vikrant Massey birthday special

1. 12th Fail (2023):

Vikrant and Medha in 12th Fail

This biographical drama obviously tops the list. Vikrant Massey won audiences over with his heart-touching portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, delivering his career best performance

2. Gaslight (2023):

Vikrant and Sara in Gaslight

Vikrant as estate manager Kapil leaves you intrigued while he changes shades as a true chameleon in this mystery-thriller film. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangada Singh, Gaslight is one movie on the digital platform that you can't miss

3. Haseen Dillruba (2021):

Taapsee and Vikrant in Haseen Dillruba

Yet another stunning performance by Vikrant. This time he shows us just how crazy he can get in love, and hatred, as Taapsee Pannu aka Rani’s husband Rishu. While we wait to see them reunite in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, you can revisit Rani and Rishu’s bloody love story

4. Ginny Weds Sunny (2020):

Vikrant and Yami in Ginny Weds Sunny

A light, cheesy rom com never fails to brighten up a dull day. Watch Vikrant win Yami Gautam, and us, over as the ultimate green flag in Ginny Weds Sunny

5. Chhapaak (2020):

Vikrant and Deepika in Chhapaak

Yes, Deepika Padukone was the lead star and touched hearts as acid attack survivor Malti Agarwal. But her chemistry with Vikrant was a major highlight of this film

6. 14 Phere (2021):

Vikrant and Kriti in 14 Phere

Another light and breezy social comedy where Bihar’s Sanjay Lal Singh marries Aditi Karwasra from Jaipur, not once but twice. Witness Vikrant and Kriti Kharbanda’s love story, which doubles as a roller coaster, in 14 Phere today

7. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015):

Vikrant in Dil Dhadakne Do

When the lead star cast features stellar actors such as Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, it’s hard to make your presence felt as an ensemble cast. But Vikrant made a permanent place in our hearts as Rana Khanna, who falls in love with the daughter of his father’s arch rival

Happy birthday to Vikrant, the bundle of talent. We can’t wait to see him shine on-screen soon again!