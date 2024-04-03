Pakistani designer says women ask him to make them look like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; here's how he reacts

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have made a permanent place in the hearts of fans across the globe with not only their films but also their fashion choices. Even in Pakistan, the actors seem to have gained quite a following. During an interview on Hasna Mana Hai with Tabish Hashmi, Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari revealed how women in Pakistan want to look like Deepika and Alia. Also read: Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone her inspiration Nomi Ansari said women in Pakistan want to look like Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

'Everyone wants to look like Alia or Deepika'

When asked if clients come to him with requests, Nomi, who is known for his modern-meets-traditional designs, said, "Everyone comes with a lot of hope and requests. But to make their hope a reality also you need something to start with. Everyone wants to look like Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. But they do not have the body structure or the lifestyle or the audience to achieve the desired look."

When asked what he does with such clients, the designer joked, “Unka hum Mahesh Bhatt bana sakte hain (I can make them look like Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt).”

Alia Bhatt attended Met Gala 2023 in New York. ( File Photo/ PTI)

Deepika, Alia are regulars on international red carpets

Following in the trajectory set by Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, in 2023, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a stunning white princess gown. In December 2023, at the Red Sea International Film festival in Jeddah, Alia was spotted in two stylish outfits.

Deepika Padukone was seen in a black gown at Oscars 2023. (File Photo/ AP)

Meanwhile, from Oscars and Met Gala to Cannes Film Festival, Deepika's rocked many international red carpets over the years. Be it her classic black gown at Oscars 2023, her Barbie-like pink look at Met Gala 2019 or her sarees at Cannes Film Festival, the actor has created memorable fashion moments in each of her international red carpet appearances. She was also spotted in a saree at the Baftas earlier this year.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place