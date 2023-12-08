Alia Bhatt dazzles the Red Sea Film Festival in twin looks. See pictures from the red carpet

Alia Bhatt presented two stunning looks at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. She decked up in a sequined beige gown for a talk during the day and then walked the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in a floral silver-grey gown. And the pictures are proof, the actor nailed both the looks to perfection. Also read: Katrina Kaif adds glam in black saree as she attends Red Sea International Film Festival; talks about Vijay Sethupathi Alia Bhatt decks up for a talk on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival.

Alia Bhatt's day look at Red Sea Film Festival

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a bunch of pictures in the beige Rami Kadi gown as she posed at a hotel with the green sea in the backdrop. She wrote “Smile. Sparkle. Saudi.” in the caption of the post. Her mom Soni Razdan was among the first ones to comment. She showered the post with hearts and fire emojis.

Many of her fans went gaga over her stunning look and flooded the comments section with compliments. “Iconic beauty. Love her dressing sense,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “her styling is always on point.” One more fan gushed, “So pretty.”

Alia Bhatt's red carpet look

Soon after, pictures of her red carpet appearance in a silver-grey strapless gown also appeared online. The Darlings actor smiled as she posed for the cameras in the attire from Miss Sohee. Alia paired the gown with a matching baloon sleeve cape and had her hair tied in a loose bun.

Alia is said to be part of the In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival.

As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film, Festival earlier said, "The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields."

"They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration - from multihyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life - we can't wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023," he added.

Alia is currently working on her next, titled Jigra. The Vasan Bala film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

