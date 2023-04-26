Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023 in 'special' look; fans want to know which celebs desi girl will chill with

Priyanka Chopra will be among the many celebrity guests attending the prestigious Met Gala in New York on Monday. On Tuesday, she reportedly shared confirmed news during the premiere of her upcoming web series Citadel in Los Angeles. Priyanka also gushed about her forthcoming Met Gala look, and said 'it will be on theme'. Another Indian actor, Alia Bhatt, is also set to attend the event this year, and expected to wear a Prabal Gurung outfit for her Met Gala debut. Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala outfit perfectly matched the theme but Twitter can’t help making hilarious memes Priyanka Chopra had walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2018 in a beautiful maroon velvet gown. (FIle Photo)

Also referred to as 'fashion’s biggest night out', the theme of Met Gala 2023 is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The event will take place on May 1, the first Monday in May. Celebs are expected to celebrate the work and life of Karl Lagerfeld at this year's gala. While nothing more is known about Priyanka's Met Gala look as of now, the actor did say it will have a 'special element'.

Journalist Marc Malkin, who is associated with Variety, met Priyanka at Citadel's LA premiere, and tweeted on Wednesday, "Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'." Reacting to his tweet, a fan asked, "Do you know who she’s going with, like who’s at the table?" Another one tweeted, "Yaaas. She always serves the look and stays true to the theme." A fan also tweeted, "Love her. Taking the world by storm. Desi girl." Another one said, "Can't wait for hot dress on hot girl."

Priyanka will return to the star-studded event after a few years. Priyanka had walked down the Met Gala red carpet in a silver gown by Dior at the 2019 event, alongside singer-husband Nick Jonas. That was her third appearance. She had made her Met Gala debut in 2017 wearing a Ralph Lauren trench dress with an extra long trail. Priyanka had made her second Met Gala appearance in 2018 in a maroon and gold gown by the same designer.

In recent years, many Indian-origin celebrities have walked the red carpet at Met Gala. Actor Deepika Padukone had turned into an Indian Barbie at the Met Gala in 2019. At the Met Gala in 2018, comedian and author Lilly Singh was also spotted. Natasha Poonawalla and Mindy kaling have been seen at various Met Gala events, over the years.

