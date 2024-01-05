Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 8 times she rocked the international red carpet. See pics

Even before she became the global ambassador for high profile international brands such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier, Deepika Padukone made waves with her sartorial choices at the red carpet. On January 5, as the actor turns 38, here's a look back at some of her most talked about appearances at international red carpet events. Also read: Deepika Padukone wore a short pink dress for Oscars after-party Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2018 in a hot pink Ashi Studio dress. (File Photo)

Be it her classic black gown at Oscars 2023, her Barbiecore look at Met Gala 2019 or her sarees at Cannes Film Festival, the actor left no stone unturned to create memorable fashion moments in each of her red carpet appearances. In no particular order, Deepika's memorable red carpet appearances from around the world:

Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone's first ever Oscars look screamed old Hollywood glamour. The 38-year-old made history, when she was chosen to present an award at the prestigious ceremony in March 2023, making her only the third Indian actor to do so after Priyanka Chopra and the late Persis Khambatta. For her Oscars debut, Deepika chose two brands she trusts to dress her for prestigious events – Louis Vuitton and Cartier, two brands she acts as an ambassador for. Deepika wore an off-shoulder, velvet gown with a diamond necklace.

Deepika Padukone at Academy Museum Gala 2023

Deepika Padukone at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023.

The actor, who had graced the Oscar stage earlier last year and introduced RRR song Naatu Naatu, attended the fund-raising annual gala in a purple velvet gown in December 2023. She was the first Indian actor to be invited to the event and joined the likes of Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and others at the star-studded third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week 2022

The actor marked her presence at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 as one of the celebrity guests. As the iconic fashion brand presented its collection at the fashion week, Deepika, who is the global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, was spotted sitting in the front row; she wore a mini dress by Louis Vuitton. She was seated alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, and others.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Deepika stood out in a white saree at the prestigious film festival. On the last day of Cannes Film Festival 2022, the actor wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. She paired her white ruffled saree with statement pearl neckpiece and blouse to create a one-of-a-kind red carpet look. Deepika was one of the jury members of the festival in 2022.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Deepika closed her 2018 Cannes Film Festival diaries in a hot pink Ashi Studio outfit. Deepika wore the origami gown from Ashi Studio on day 2 of the festival after walking the red carpet in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown. Deepika was representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal at Cannes Film Festival 2018.

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019

She made headlines when she stepped out in a custom metallic pink gown designed by American designer Zac Posen for the 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' theme at the event. Fans of the actor on X (formerly Twitter) had said that her look resembled a Barbie doll or princess. The 2019 Met Gala was her third year attending the event. Deepika had gone with simple gowns for the last two appearances. At the 2017 Met Gala, the actor donned a white dress by Tommy Hilfiger, and in 2018, she wore an elegant red Prabal Gurung gown.

Deepika Padukone at Annual Crystal Awards 2020

In a statement purple outfit, Deepika Padukone grabed all attention at the World Economic Forum Crystal Awards. Deepika was awarded the Crystal Award 2020 at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The actor was awarded for her contribution in raising mental health awareness via her foundation Live Love Laugh.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to international red carpets. But, when it comes to Cannes Film Festival, the actor has clearly always been on a sartorial roll, when it comes to statement red carpet dressing. Featuring a larger-than-life black bow and sweeping white gown, Deepika's first Cannes 2019 look was a showstopper.

