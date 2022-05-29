Deepika Padukone represents India in saree on last day of Cannes Film Festival, greets audience with ‘namaste’. Watch

Deepika Padukone signed off from Cannes Film Festival in an Indian look. The actor chose a fusion saree for her last appearance at Cannes 2022. She had attended the festival as a member of an eight-member jury responsible for giving away the top prizes at the prestigious festival. Triangle of Sadness was awarded the top honour on May 28, the last day of the festival. Also Read| Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh her ‘trophy’ as he sits on her lap in Cannes. Watch video

Deepika Padukone, who attended a press conference with her fellow jury members Rebecca Hall and Jeff Nichols among others before the announcement of the winner, arrived in an off-white saree. She folded her hands in ‘namaste’ as she was invited to the stage at the event.

The Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation featured a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. The accompanying blouse was made with pearls and crystals. Deepika paired it with a statement pearl necklace from the same label and a pair of earrings by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. She kept her makeup subtle and tied her hair in a sleek bun.

Deepika Padukone in white saree on last day of Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika received a lot of compliments from her fans and industry colleagues for her look after she shared pictures of it on Instagram, captioning them with a single white heart emoji. Actor Neha Dhupia commented ‘stunning’ in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Loved every Cannes look of yours!!!” Another called her the ‘best-dressed at Cannes.’

Deepika marked her first attendance as a jury member at the fest. She told Variety that she was initially surprised by the invitation, and said, “They [the festival management] seem so convinced about why they made that decision. And it makes me sit back and think sometimes maybe I’ve not given myself enough credit.”

Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand film is scheduled for a release in February next year. She will also be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas.

