Deepika Padukone shows how she got ready for Oscars in behind-the-scenes video from big day. Watch

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared a sneak peek of her beauty routine before a big event. The actor attended the 95th Academy Awards where she introduced RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscar stage. She had worn a black off-the-shoulder gown from Louis Vuitton and walked the red carpet wearing jewellery from Cartier. To show fans how she did it, Deepika put up an Instagram Reel in which she shared her beauty tips and secret ahead of the Oscars. (Also read: Deepika Padukone debuts new look in short pink dress for Oscars after-party. See pics) Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "Here’s a sneak peak of me getting Red Carpet ready with my skincare routine in collaboration with @82e.official. And with that, we’re happy to announce that we’re launching a brand new sunscreen serum, Turmeric Shield, TODAY!" In the video, Deepika welcomes her fans in her hotel room. Wearing a white bathrobe, the actor revealed that she begins her day with a workout. The actor can be seen training with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala at the gym. She added that she then takes a steam or a sauna, depending on the situation.

She added, "After a hot shower, this is what I like to do first." Using products from her own skincare line, 82°E, the actor says she uses a cleanser and then ices her face in the sink. She moves on to moisturising her skin and later adds some sunscreen on her face. Her team then does her hair and makeup as she changes into her black Louis Vuitton gown with gloves, and enjoys an orange drink once she is finished.

While on the Oscars red carpet, the actor also showed off her new neck tattoo dedicated to her skincare late. She later attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party in another outfit, a short pink fur dress. While at the Hollywood bash, Deepika met up with celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Ram Charan, posing for pics with them as well.

The actor was last seen in the blockbuster film Pathaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action film has gone on to become one of the biggest Hindi films of all time at the box office.

