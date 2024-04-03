When Vikrant Massey rejected a big film even though he ‘was being paid a lot of money’

Vikrant Massey celebrated his 37th birthday on April 3. The actor, who began learning dance from an early age and became an assistant instructor with famous choreographer Shiamak Davar, was just 16 when he got a casting call for a serial, which never went on air. In a 2018 interview with Filmfare, the actor opened up about his career and revealed how money is not something that floats his boat. Also read: Vikrant Massey reveals the ‘toughest part’ of playing Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail Vikrant Massey turned 37 on April 3. (File Photo/PTI)

Vikrant Massey on rejecting a big role

Vikrant revealed at the time that he had recently ‘rejected a celebrated filmmaker’s offer’ for a role he wasn’t convinced about. Vikrant had said, “I was tempted to take the plunge for monetary purpose alone. I was being paid a lot of money. But better sense prevailed. I feared I was going against my ethics and social conscience. I thought paisa kama lenge aage phir kabhi (I could earn money later in life)."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vikrant on nepotism

The actor admitted it’s difficult for an outsider to make it big in the film industry, but added that if nepotism exists, free and fair opportunities are also there. He had said, “Else, I wouldn’t have been here today. The beauty of this vast industry is that merit always survives... your mettle determines how you deal with it (failures). Fear of failure drives away complacency."

Vikrant's career

Vikrant's performance in his last film, 12th Fail, has been lauded by many celebs. The 2023 film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is based on Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, with Vikrant playing the real-life IPS officer on screen.

Earlier this year, both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone gushed over 12th Fail. Earlier, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, actors Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt, and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also praised the film.

In January, Vikrant won Best Actor (Critics) for his role in 12th Fail at Filmfare Awards 2024. The film also features actor Medha Shankr as Manoj Kumar Sharma's IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi.

Vikrant made his acting debut with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and worked in TV serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai before joining films. He has worked in Chhapaak (2020), Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (2020), Haseen Dillruba (2021), among many other films.

Vikrant is now gearing up for his next release, The Sabarmati Report.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place