Arshad Warsi talks about nepotism in Bollywood, says some actors get many chances: 'You give one flop, you are doomed'

Arshad Warsi has opened up on the prevalence of nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. The actor, who received praise for his turn in the latest release, Asur 2, opened up about the privileges some actors in the industry have, where they are offered multiple films to make a hit while for others, if there's one flop, the actor is 'doomed.' (Also read: Arshad Warsi reveals why he was replaced by Salman Khan in Bigg Boss, Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2) Arshad Warsi made his acting debut with Tere Mere Sapne in 1996.

About Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi made his debut with the 1996 drama Tere Mere Sapne, which was produced by Jaya Bachchan, and was directed by Joy Augustine. The actor then rose to fame with films including Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dhamaal, Golmaal and Ishqiya.

Arshad Warsi on nepotism

In a new interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor opened up about nepotism and favoritism in the industry. When asked whether it's a long climb for the actor if he gives a flop, he said, "It is a sad thing but what can you do? There is a certain segment of actors, who are a little more privileged than the other segment. Yes I am talking about kids connected to the film industry. Then there are people who are not connected to the industry. I can’t complain, the film industry has given me a lot, and I love it and I thank them all the time. I literally, every morning, thank Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, because of them I have got what I have got. So, nothing against the industry but this is the norm.”

On how some actors get multiple chances

Arshad added what the difference between the ones connected with the industry and the ones who are not is, "I am not even complaining, I accept it. The sad part is I probably would do the same things with my kids. But yes, it is a difficult thing. You have a segment of actors who will get multiple chances to give a hit and then you have another segment who do not get that. You give one flop, you are doomed; you have to struggle all the way again to get back. So that is a sad part."

Arshad's latest release, Asur 2, is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.

