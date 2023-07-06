Dharmendra on Jaya Bachchan admitting she crushed on him while shooting Guddi: ‘Still remember the fun times’

Dharmendra has responded to Jaya Bachchan admitting that she had a huge crush on him when they shot for their film Guddi back in 1971. Jaya made her debut in films with Guddi. (Also read: Dharmendra pens note for Hema, Esha after they didn't attend Karan's wedding) Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra on a poster of Guddi.

Guddi featured Dharmendra as a Bollywood star and Jaya essayed the role of a young girl mesmerised by the star. Amitabh Bachchan also featured in a cameo role in the film that was directed and produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Dharmendra recalls old times

Dharmendra was told that Jaya had admitted to having a huge crush on him during the shoot of Guddi. Asked if it was true that Jaya would hide behind the sofa when he came on sets of Guddi, the veteran actor told Zoom, “This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting forSholay.”

Dharmendra also said that it used to be fun, like picnics when the entire unit of film functioned like “one big family”, adding that he felt the same when he was working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

KJo treated Dharmendra like his own father

Asked about working with Karan Johar for the first time in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharmendra said. “Jo bhi hone ko hota hai, woh sahi samay pe hota hai (Whatever is destined to happen, will happen at the right time). I was destined to work with Karan now. I must tell you, He is such a kind, affectionate, warm, and thoughtful boy. He looked after me like his own father. I felt very comfortable working with Karan.”

Jaya called Dharmendra ‘Greek God’

When Jaya appeared on Koffee with Karan in 2007, she admitted that she had a huge crush on Dharmendra. Recalling her first meeting with Dharmendra, Jaya told show host Karan Johar, “You know, when I saw him for the first time and I was introduced to him, there was a sofa like this... I went and hid behind it. I was so nervous! I didn't know what to do. There was this fantastic-looking man. I still remember what he was wearing -- white trousers and a white shirt and he looked like a Greek God!”

She also said, "I should have played Basanti! Because I loved Dharmendra."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings Jaya and Dharmendra back on screen together, alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Shabana Azmi. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will release in theatres on July 28.

