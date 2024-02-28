The Sabarmati Report teaser: Watch Vikrant Massey as journalist covering 2002 'Godhra train burning incident'

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the 2023 film 12th Fail, on Tuesday shared the teaser for his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. Co-starring Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, a new clip from the film featured Vikrant in the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, sitting in a studio as he announces the news on February 27, 2002, when the Godhra train burning occured. Also read | Vikrant Massey reveals he left TV even though he was being paid ₹35 lakh a month: ‘I didn’t have peace’ The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey plays a Hindi journalist in the film.

Watch The Sabarmati Report teaser

The Sabarmati Report teaser concludes with a text that read, “27th February 2002. Godhra, Gujarat. A homage to the 59 innocent lives burned to death. 22 years two official reports and multiple investigations later, The Sabarmati Report.”

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Vikrant Massey wrote in his caption, “Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

More about the film

In a statement, the makers said that The Sabarmati Report narrates a story of events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the state of Gujarat. The film is all set to be release in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Vikrant Massey's recent projects

Vikrant Massey is basking in the success of his last movie 12th Fail. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail is based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's life, with Vikrant playing the lead role.

The film, which premiered on OTT (Disney+ Hotstar) in December 2023 after being released in theatres in October 2023, has been praised by celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika padukone, Kangana Ranaut and many others.

Apart from The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant will soon be seen in the second installment of Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, slated for a 2024 release.

