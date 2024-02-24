Manoj Kumar Sharma reveals why he didn't take any money for Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail connected with audiences across the nation and proved to be a box office success. In the film, Vikrant Massey played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer. During a conversation with ABP Ideas of India summit, Manoj Kumar Sharma revealed that he did not receive any compensation for the film, and went on to share the exact reason why. (Also read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on 12th Fail: Everyone scared me before making Vikrant Massey-starrer about IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma) Vikrant Massey with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

What Manoj shared

At the summit, when he was asked what did he receive from the book as well as the adaptation, Manoj shared in Hindi: "If you ask me personally, I didn't receive anything. It is so because I don’t take money from anyone or go in expecting any monetary benefits from anyone. I am a totally honest person about these matters, and I am as I was at the time of selection. My wife is also like that.”

'This story is not special'

He further added what did he gain from the movie, and said: “What makes me happy is when school students send me letters saying that they want to be like me, and to be honest like me. That is my reward… Through this movie, thanks to director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, people came to know about my story, otherwise there are so many stories but no one really cares. How do you find someone like him to tell a story like this? This story is not special, it is a simple story about a kid that you’ll find in every nook and corner in our country. In the future, even if a few people feel that they should work hard and be honest and not take shortcuts or become dishonest in their ways, then I don’t feel there can be a bigger reward than that.” Manoj's response earned him cheers from the audience.

12th Fail is based on a novel by Anurag Pathak. Vikrant is seen as Manoj, a young boy from Chambal, who wants to join the police force. Medha Shankr is seen in the role of his IRS officer wife, Shraddha Joshi. The film released in theatres in October 2023 and received a lot of appreciation amid box office clash with big tickets like Animal. It is a big hit on OTT as well after its release on Disney+ Hotstar.

