Vikrant Massey reveals why he left TV: ‘It gave me money but I didn’t have peace’

Actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about his career and relationship with money. In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, the actor talked about how he learnt some valuable lessons about money and respect early in life. (Also Read: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents to a boy; Sobhita Dhulipala, Tahira Kashyap congratulate them) Vikrant Massey had a successful career on TV before he switched to films

Facing discrimination in college

Vikrant opened up in the conversation and told the story of how he was discriminated against when his friends saw where he lived. He also stated that his friends’ behaviour towards him changed when they saw his home. “I once called some of my closest friends home in college. My mom cooks really well, so I called everyone home to eat. But when they saw my home, the plastic chairs, chipping paint, leaky ceiling, how the kitchen isn’t aesthetically clean, their behaviour changed… They left within an hour of coming to my home. I later saw chats of them badmouthing my home.”

Leaving a career in television

The actor said that this made him think earning money was the solution to gain respect, but he realised that it didn’t give him peace. “I earned a lot of money when working in TV. I bought my first home at 24, I was earning 35 lakh per month. It was a lot for someone from a family like mine where we struggled to make ends meet. After I bought the home, paid off debts, gave my parents a better life, I still couldn’t sleep peacefully. I quit at that stage because good work felt more important. All my savings were exhausted and Sheetal (his wife) would lend me money to attend auditions,” he said.

Vikrant and Sheetal

Vikrant and Sheetal got married in a civil ceremony on February 12, 2022. They welcomed their first child on February 7. After working in hit television shows like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai, Vikrant quit television to pursue a career in films. His first silver screen role was in the 2013 film Lootera. His most recent film 12th Fail was helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was a massive success.

