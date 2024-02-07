Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents to a boy; Sobhita Dhulipala, Tahira Kashyap congratulate them

Actor couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared that they have become parents to a son. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the duo shared a joint post announcing the good news. (Also Read | Vishal Bhardwaj lauds Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, calls it Vidhu Vinod Chopra's best film: There is no star or weirdness) Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a post on Instagram.

Vikrant and Sheetal welcome son

Vikrant and Sheetal shared a personalised note which read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." Instead of adding a caption, they added a folded hands emoji.

Sobhita, Tahira, Raashii congratulate new parents

Reacting to the post, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Badhaai ho (Congratulations)!!" Raashii Khanna said, "Congratulations Masseys’." Rasika Dugal commented, "Super congratulations guys. Much love." Bhumi Pednekar posted red heart emojis. Tahira Kashyap wished, "Congratulations."

Vikrant announced the good news last year

In September last year, Vikrant made the announcement that he and Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant dropped a creative post to share this exciting news. The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon, with two safety pins. The two pins resembled the couple, with one of them carrying a smaller safety pin inside. The photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

About Vikrant and Sheetal

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series Broken but Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the Cocid-19 pandemic.

Vikrant's films

Vikrant was recently seen in the hit film 12th Fail, helmed my Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film also stars Medha Shankar. Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, 12th Fail chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. Vikrant played the role of Manoj, while Medha portrayed the role of Shraddha. 12th Fail released in theatres on October 27 last year.

Vikrant is all set to star in The Sabarmati Report along with Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Ranjan Chandel will helm the project from a story penned by Aseem Arrora. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is a Vikir Films production. It will hit the screens on May 3.

